Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #coronavirus

Moon calls for enhanced containment measures to cope with spread of omicron variant

15:08 January 20, 2022

CAIRO, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday instructed the government to employ all possible anti-epidemic measures against the spread of the omicron variant, saying the highly transmissible variant has become a dominant strain in South Korea.

"It's a fait accompli that the omicron has become a dominant strain," Moon said, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon ordered the government to swiftly switch its anti-epidemic system to efficiently cope with the omicron and let the public know about the situation regarding the spread of the variant in detail, Park said.

Moon is in Cairo as part of a weeklong Middle East tour that already took him to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK