Moon calls for enhanced containment measures to cope with spread of omicron variant
CAIRO, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday instructed the government to employ all possible anti-epidemic measures against the spread of the omicron variant, saying the highly transmissible variant has become a dominant strain in South Korea.
"It's a fait accompli that the omicron has become a dominant strain," Moon said, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon ordered the government to swiftly switch its anti-epidemic system to efficiently cope with the omicron and let the public know about the situation regarding the spread of the variant in detail, Park said.
Moon is in Cairo as part of a weeklong Middle East tour that already took him to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
