Super Junior's Eunhyuk tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Eunhyuk, a member of popular K-pop group Super Junior, tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Thursday.
He underwent a COVID-19 test earlier in the day and was confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to Label SJ.
"He was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot last month. He now has only mild symptoms, and all planned schedules have been canceled," the agency said.
"He had not been in close contact with other Super Junior members, but all members and other staff members have been undergoing tests and checking conditions in case," it added.
In November, another member, Shindong tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the agency.
