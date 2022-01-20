Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Super Junior #Eunhyuk #COVID-19

Super Junior's Eunhyuk tests positive for COVID-19

23:44 January 20, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Eunhyuk, a member of popular K-pop group Super Junior, tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group's management agency said Thursday.

He underwent a COVID-19 test earlier in the day and was confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to Label SJ.

"He was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot last month. He now has only mild symptoms, and all planned schedules have been canceled," the agency said.

"He had not been in close contact with other Super Junior members, but all members and other staff members have been undergoing tests and checking conditions in case," it added.

In November, another member, Shindong tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the agency.

This undated photo, provided by his agency Label SJ on Oct. 13, 2021, shows Super Junior's Eunhyuk. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK