(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 21)

For North Korea, whose faltering economy is being further damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, a turning point appears to be needed as negotiations with the U.S. have stalled since the collapse of the second U.S.-N.K. summit in 2019 with the Biden administration showing no sign of easing sanctions. North Korea recently resumed rail-borne trade with China, its key supporter -- another signal that the poverty-stricken regime needs outside help.