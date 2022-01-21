(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 21)

Jan. 20 marks the second anniversary of the outbreak of COVID-19 here in Korea. In the course of the four waves of the pandemic, 712,503 people were infected with the virus resulting in 6,480 deaths. We have also experienced enormous social and economic damage resulting from the prolonged pandemic. What is most urgent is to check the spread of the Omicron variant. We believe that the nation can bring the pandemic under control if health authorities work together with the people under an effective leadership.