Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #extra budget #pandemic

Gist of proposed extra budget designed to support pandemic-hit merchants

10:00 January 21, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the gist of the 14 trillion-won (US$11.8 billion) extra budget that the finance ministry proposed Friday to support small merchants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and back antivirus efforts.

▲ 11.5 trillion won for pandemic-hit merchants
-- 9.6 trillion won will be spent to provide 3 million won each to 3.2 million merchants to help them ease the burden of paying rent and other costs
-- 1.9 trillion won will be used to shore up the state scheme to compensate merchants and the self-employed for their losses caused by the government's tighter distancing rules.

▲ 1.5 trillion won for antivirus efforts
-- 400 billion won will be set aside to increase hospital beds for critically ill coronavirus patients
-- 600 billion won will be spent to buy COVID-19 treatment pills and shots.
-- 500 billion won will be used to support COVID-19 patients who receive treatment at home

▲ 1 trillion won for reserve funds
-- to shore up reserve funds to brace for quarantine demand amid the spread of the omicron variant

▲ The finance ministry plans to sell government bonds worth 11.3 trillion won to finance the extra budget
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK