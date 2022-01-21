Women's curling team hoping to add to fond Olympic memories in Beijing

With South Korea hosting the 2018 Olympics, Kim's team just had to win the national trials to secure its Olympic berth. This year, the curlers took the harder path to the Olympics, surviving the Olympic Qualification Event last month to join nine other teams in the Olympics. They are Canada, China, Denmark, Britain, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States and the Russian Olympic Committee, which will be made up of independent Russian athletes while their country is serving an international doping ban.