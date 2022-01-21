Hanwha Eagles name veteran instructor Wes Clements as new bench coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Hanwha Eagles announced Friday they have hired longtime minor league instructor Wes Clements as their new bench coach.
Clements, 63, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 1980 major league draft but never reached the big leagues. After 11 seasons in the minors, Clements went on to coach high school and minor league affiliates for multiple organizations, including the Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. Clements also worked as a broadcaster.
The Eagles said Clements has an intimate understanding of manager Carlos Subero's baseball philosophy and the team's rebuilding process.
Clements will take over from Darryl Kennedy, who will become the Eagles' third base coach after one season as their bench coach. Their ex-third base coach, Chun Sang-ryul, will take over as first base coach.
The Eagles, a perennial doormat in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) that finished dead last in each of the past two years, will enter their second season under Subero.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)