Battery factory in Cheongju on fire, four remain trapped inside: police
15:53 January 21, 2022
CHEONGJU, South Korea, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- A battery factory in the southern city of Cheongju caught fire Friday, leaving four people trapped inside, police said.
The fire broke out at the auto battery factory at around 3 p.m. One person was immediately rescued, but four others remain trapped inside the building, police officials said.
Rescue workers are having difficulty accessing the burning factory, police said.
