Korean-language dailies

-- Only high-risk groups to undertake PCR test, gov't to implement omicron response system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Extra budget grows to 35 tln won from 14 tln won, parties rushing to release money ahead of presidential election (Kookmin Daily)

-- On day of 14 tln won extra budget approval, Lee says 35 tln won, Yoon calls for 50 tln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- On day of 14 tln won extra budget approval, rival parties call for growth to 35 tln won (Segye Times)

-- Presidential office withdraws nomination of ex-election committee official over political neutrality controversy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cho Hae-joo resigns over opposition of all 2,900 election management committee members (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Heading to real return to normalcy beyond paradigm of sacrifice (Hankyoreh)

-- Ahead of omicron storm, new defense system in place (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Real estate investors rush to overseas market to avoid tax bombshell (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee, Yoon copy each other's populism policy measures (Korea Economic Daily)

