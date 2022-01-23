Surveys show mixed results for rival presidential contenders
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Opinion polls released Sunday showed mixed results for rival presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol as they strive to woo swing voters in a tight race for the nation's top office.
Three polls released by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI), People Networks Research (PNR) and Ipsos showed Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party leading Lee of the ruling Democratic Party, while a Southern Post survey showed Yoon trailing Lee.
In a KSOI poll conducted on 1,000 people from Friday to Saturday, Yoon earned 43.8 percent, up 2.4 percentage points from the previous week, while Lee lost 2.4 percentage points to score 33.8 percent.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.
In the same survey, Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, posted 11.6 percent, while Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party earned 2.4 percent.
In the PNR research conducted on 2,000 people from Friday to Saturday, Yoon received 47.1 percent, up 2.3 percentage points from the previous week, while Lee lost 1.7 percentage points to post 35.5 percent.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.
In the same poll, Ahn earned 9.5 percent, while Sim scored 2.8 percent.
In the Ipsos survey conducted on 1,000 people from Thursday to Saturday, Yoon's public support stood at 39.4 percent, up 1.9 percentage points from a month ago, while Lee received 36.8 percent, down 1 percentage point.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.
In the same survey, Ahn and Sim earned 12.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
In the Southern Post survey conducted on 1,002 people from Friday to Saturday, Lee earned 34 percent, down 0.4 percentage point from a week earlier, against Yoon's 32.5 percent, up 1 percentage point.
In the survey, Ahn scored 10.7 percent, and Sim had 2.2 percent.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)