SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Construction companies abide by safety rules in only visible areas as workplace disaster law looms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates make populist pledges, raising concerns over ballooning national debt (Kookmin Daily)
-- Average turnover of pension fund at 2 pct in 2021 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to adopt new COVID-19 measures as omicron surges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New cases top 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron rises (Segye Times)
-- Tech shares plunge following pandemic-driven boom (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates' pledges leaning relatively more to left than their supporters' spectrum (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Delivery apps enjoy upper hand over shop owners (Hankyoreh)
-- Workplace disaster law in spotlight after Gwangju apartment building collapse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- OCI's decadelong effort in solar panel biz in Texas (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol 39.4 pct vs. Lee Jae-myung 36.8 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Omicron dominates in Gwangju, Gyeonggi areas (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With omicron nearly dominant, Korea prepares new measures (Korea Herald)
-- 7,630 new COVID cases reported as omicron surges (Korea Times)
