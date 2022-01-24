Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:08 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Construction companies abide by safety rules in only visible areas as workplace disaster law looms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates make populist pledges, raising concerns over ballooning national debt (Kookmin Daily)
-- Average turnover of pension fund at 2 pct in 2021 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to adopt new COVID-19 measures as omicron surges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New cases top 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron rises (Segye Times)
-- Tech shares plunge following pandemic-driven boom (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates' pledges leaning relatively more to left than their supporters' spectrum (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Delivery apps enjoy upper hand over shop owners (Hankyoreh)
-- Workplace disaster law in spotlight after Gwangju apartment building collapse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- OCI's decadelong effort in solar panel biz in Texas (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol 39.4 pct vs. Lee Jae-myung 36.8 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Omicron dominates in Gwangju, Gyeonggi areas (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With omicron nearly dominant, Korea prepares new measures (Korea Herald)
-- 7,630 new COVID cases reported as omicron surges (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK