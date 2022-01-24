Korean-language dailies

-- Construction companies abide by safety rules in only visible areas as workplace disaster law looms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential candidates make populist pledges, raising concerns over ballooning national debt (Kookmin Daily)

-- Average turnover of pension fund at 2 pct in 2021 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to adopt new COVID-19 measures as omicron surges (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New cases top 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron rises (Segye Times)

-- Tech shares plunge following pandemic-driven boom (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidates' pledges leaning relatively more to left than their supporters' spectrum (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Delivery apps enjoy upper hand over shop owners (Hankyoreh)

-- Workplace disaster law in spotlight after Gwangju apartment building collapse (Hankook Ilbo)

-- OCI's decadelong effort in solar panel biz in Texas (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon Suk-yeol 39.4 pct vs. Lee Jae-myung 36.8 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

