(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 24)

However, Moon's attempt to keep Cho in the NEC has fallen apart due to collective action by all 2,900 civil servants of the agency. They issued a statement Friday, calling for Cho to step down. He caved in to their demand and President Moon accepted his resignation finally. The collective action was unprecedented for the NEC which was created in 1963. This means that Moon has gone too far in controlling the NEC's management to influence elections in favor of the DPK's candidates.