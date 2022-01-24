S. Korean Hwang Ui-jo becomes top Asian scorer in French football league

Hwang's explosion couldn't have come at a better time for the South Korean national team. The striker has been named to the men's roster ahead of World Cup qualifying matches -- against Lebanon on Thursday and then Syria on Feb. 1. South Korea will likely be without two Premier League attackers, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of whom have been sidelined with injuries. That will leave Hwang Ui-jo as the only viable scoring threat up front, with South Korea on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

