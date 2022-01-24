Kia aims to sell 25,000 Niros in S. Korea this year
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Monday it aims to sell 25,000 units of the all-new Niro SUV model in the domestic market this year.
Last week, Kia received nearly 18,000 preorders for the environment-friendly Niro, equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine and a 32 kilowatt motor system, the company said in a statement.
Kia plans to release the electrified version of the Niro in the first half of this year and gradually launch it in Europe and the United States during the year.
It is priced at 27 million-33 million won (US$23,000-$28,000), depending on options.
