Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks deepen losses late Mon. morning ahead of Fed meeting

11:39 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main stock index extended its losses late Monday morning, as investors dumped local stocks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 51.22 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,783.07 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The key stock index fell below the 2,800-point level amid massive foreign selling, led by losses in chemical and tech companies that are usually more sensitive to borrowing costs.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its policy interest rate in March. It is set to begin a two-day meeting Tuesday (local time), which is expected to give clues on where the Fed's monetary policy will be headed in the coming weeks.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.79 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.26 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.9 percent, chemical behemoth LG Chem plunged 4.03 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.34 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 2.25 percent, with financial heavyweight KB Financial Group losing 3.32 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,194.1 won to the U.S. dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK