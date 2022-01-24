Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #China #Xi Jinping

China's Xi sends congratulatory letter on Moon's 70th birthday

15:34 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter congratulating President Moon Jae-in on his 70th birthday, a presidential spokesperson said Monday.

Moon also sent a letter of gratitude to Xi, and they agreed to further develop bilateral ties as this year marked the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon and Xi "agreed to further develop a strategic cooperative partnership between Korea and China," Park said.

Moon, who turns 70 on Monday, is working from home until Tuesday as he returned home Saturday from an eight-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Observers said Moon and Xi may hold a virtual summit in the runup to the upcoming Beijing Olympics. Moon visited China in 2017 and 2019, but Xi's agreed-upon reciprocal trip has been postponed due to the pandemic.

China's Xi sends congratulatory letter on Moon's 70th birthday - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK