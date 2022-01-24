China's Xi sends congratulatory letter on Moon's 70th birthday
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter congratulating President Moon Jae-in on his 70th birthday, a presidential spokesperson said Monday.
Moon also sent a letter of gratitude to Xi, and they agreed to further develop bilateral ties as this year marked the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two nations, according to Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon and Xi "agreed to further develop a strategic cooperative partnership between Korea and China," Park said.
Moon, who turns 70 on Monday, is working from home until Tuesday as he returned home Saturday from an eight-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Observers said Moon and Xi may hold a virtual summit in the runup to the upcoming Beijing Olympics. Moon visited China in 2017 and 2019, but Xi's agreed-upon reciprocal trip has been postponed due to the pandemic.
