07:03 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Daily virus caseload nears record high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ambiguous workplace disaster law leaves gov't, businesses confused (Kookmin Daily)
-- Amid around 9,000 cases, government's shift in pandemic response is still slow (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Perfect storm' looming with rising oil, grain prices (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Large-scale construction work halted to avoid becoming first target of workplace disaster law (Segye Times)
-- Daily caseload nearing 10,000, new response system to be put in place tomorrow (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Omicron-dominating spread begins; Tuesday's cases could reach around 9,000 (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Digital, 'contactless' trend changes job market (Hankyoreh)
-- Retail investors make 'exodus' from stock market for several reasons (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung falls victim to patent troll again (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI dips below 2,800 for first time in 13 months (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Omicron measures start to be phased in (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls time on 3T strategy as omicron begins to dominate (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to shift to new response system to stem omicron spread (Korea Times)
(END)

