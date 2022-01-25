Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Jeju Island #Lunar New Year holiday

Jeju expecting 207,000 visitors during Lunar New Year holiday: tourism association

11:46 January 25, 2022

JEJU, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- More than 200,000 people are expected to travel to Jeju Island during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday despite growing concerns over the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, according to travel industry officials Tuesday.

According to the Jeju Tourism Association, the number of visitors to the resort island during the extended holiday period, from Saturday to Feb. 2, is expected to reach 207,000, up 35.2 percent from a year ago.

The number of scheduled Jeju-bound flights during the period reached 1,244, up 5.9 percent compared with the volume of flights during regular, non-holiday periods.

The rate of room reservations at top tier hotels on the island stood at around 70 percent, and that of stand-alone vacation cabins that offer relatively contact-free vacationing also stood at around 80 percent, according to the association.

Amid the expected influx of travelers in the coming days, local health authorities plan to strengthen virus response measures and request visitors be tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of their expected arrivals.

Travelers wait in line at Jeju International Airport on the southern resort island of Jeju during Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, in the file photo taken Sept. 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK