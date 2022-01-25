Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases hit a record high of 8,571 on Tuesday, driven by the fast spread of the new dominant omicron variant, as the country is set to put in force revised virus curbs to rein in the highly transmissible variant.
Tuesday's cases, including 8,356 local infections, took the total caseload to 749,979, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
U.S. urges N. Korea to cease provocations, find ways to de-escalate tension: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to call on North Korea to stop its provocations and instead return to dialogue to find ways to de-escalate tension, U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said Monday.
Kirby also said the U.S. remains concerned about the North's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to improve FX market system to win MSCI developed market status
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it plans to improve the foreign exchange market system to better ensure foreign investors' market access as it seeks to win developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).
To this end, the government is considering extending the FX market operating hours and permitting foreign financial institutions to directly take part in the interbank FX market. It is also mulling easing regulations on offshore transactions of the Korean won.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's economy grows 4 pct in 2021, highest in 11 years
SEOUL -- South Korea's economy posted the highest growth rate in 11 years as consumption and exports bounced back from the pandemic-caused slump, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The gross domestic product is estimated to have grown 4 percent in 2021, marking a turnaround from a year earlier when the economy contracted 0.9 percent, the worst performance since 1998, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
'Squid Game,' BTS music video nominated for U.S. ADG Awards
SEOUL -- Global TV sensation "Squid Game" and the music video for "My Universe," a collaborative single between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, have been nominated for the 26th annual U.S. Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.
The ADG on Monday (U.S. time) announced nominations for this year's awards show, which will return to a live ceremony on March 5 in Los Angeles.
------------------
SK Telecom to ramp up development of flying cars
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, said Tuesday it will speed up the development of urban air mobility (UAM) services.
In 2020, South Korea unveiled its plan to commercialize UAM services by 2025 to help overcome urban traffic congestion by using unmanned drone taxis.
-----------------
New Gwanghwamun Square to open in July with fresh attractions
SEOUL -- Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul will reopen in July after completing over 1 1/2 years of renovation that will more than double the total area, including tripling the space for trees and other plants, the city government said Tuesday.
The square, located in front of the royal Gyeongbok Palace and the U.S. Embassy, has been one of the must-visit places for tourists and citizens.
-----------------
Jeju expecting 207,000 visitors during Lunar New Year holiday: tourism association
JEJU -- More than 200,000 people are expected to travel to Jeju Island during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday despite growing concerns over the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, according to travel industry officials Tuesday.
According to the Jeju Tourism Association, the number of visitors to the resort island during the extended holiday period, from Saturday to Feb. 2, is expected to reach 207,000, up 35.2 percent from a year ago.
-----------------
Population mobility falls by most in nine years in 2021
SEOUL -- The number of South Koreans who moved to different residences in the country declined by the most in nine years last year amid fewer housing transactions, data showed Tuesday.
The number of people who changed their residences fell 6.7 percent on-year to 7.21 million in 2021, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Mercedes-Benz to beef up EV lineup in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday it will continue to beef up its electric vehicle lineup in South Korea to meet changing customer demands and follow the automobile industry trends.
The German carmaker plans to launch four all-new and two facelifted models in Korea, its fifth-biggest passenger vehicle market, this year, Thomas Klein, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said in an online press conference.
