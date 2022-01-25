Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Broadband #OTT platform #PlayZ

SK Broadband rolls out new all-in-one OTT platform

14:02 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- SK Broadband Co., a major South Korean internet service provider (ISP), on Tuesday launched a new all-in-one platform that offers content from five streaming services, including Apple TV+.

The company's latest PlayZ platform allows users to search and watch media content from five over-the-top services, including homegrown players Wavve, Tving and Watcha, as well as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Users must be subscribed to each streaming service to get access to the content.

This photo, provided by SK Broadband Co. on Jan. 25, 2022, shows a screen displaying the company's PlayZ service that offers access to five over-the-top services. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Streaming giant Netflix, however, was not included in the service amid an ongoing dispute with SK Broadband over network usage fees.

SK Broadband said it will seek to include Netflix in its service as soon as possible.

Netflix has recently come under fire in South Korea for refusing to pay for network usage fees despite the traffic overload caused by its streaming service.

In September, SK Broadband filed a lawsuit against Netflix to demand network usage fees, saying that the U.S. streaming giant did not come forward for talks even after a local court ruled in June that it is "reasonable" for Netflix to provide something in return for the service.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK