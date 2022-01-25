Go to Contents
N. Korea believed to have fired two cruise missiles from land: Seoul official

14:24 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea seems to have test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area, a South Korean official said, in what would be Pyongyang's fifth known round of missile launches this year.

"We still need to conduct a detailed analysis (on the launches)," the military official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "But I want to say that should such a missile be launched southward, our detection and interception systems have no problem countering it." The official stopped short of providing details, including the exact location of the launch.

The North fired what it called two tactical guided missiles on Jan. 17, just three days after its purported test-firing of two other missiles by its rail-born unit.

It also shot self-proclaimed hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and 11, raising concerns they could dodge South Korea's missile defense, though the authenticity of such claims has yet to be vouched for.

In a sign the recalcitrant regime could engage in more provocative acts, Pyongyang made a thinly-veiled threat last Thursday to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests.

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 18, 2022, shows a tactical guided missile being launched the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

