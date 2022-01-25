S. Korea confirms 25th highly pathogenic bird flu case
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken farm Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in poultry to 25 this winter season.
The latest case occurred at a farm raising around 120,000 chickens in Cheonan, some 92 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agriculture ministry.
The government has alerted local poultry farm owners to recently increasing outbreaks of avian influenza, urging them to keep an eye on their farms and immediately report any suspected symptoms.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially among poultry.
