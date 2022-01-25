Rescuers discover another missing person at collapsed construction site in Gwangju
GWANGJU, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers found one person trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Tuesday.
The unidentified man, presumed to be one of five workers still missing, was found at an upper unit of the damaged building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as the search and rescue operation continued for 14 days.
He is the second worker discovered from the collapsed building since the first man was found dead on Jan. 14.
Exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in Gwangju crumbled on Jan 11, trapping six construction workers at the site.
