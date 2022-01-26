(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 26)

The government's failure to stabilize the housing market is serving as a stumbling block in Lee's campaigning. Apologizing for the failure, Lee has sought aggressively to offer new policy options to supply more homes at affordable prices. He has also pledged to ease the tax burden on homeowners. But his campaign pledges should be based on reality. If he continues making promises he cannot keep, he is simply telling lies to the people. No candidate should think that they don't have to keep campaign promises once elected.