2010 -- South Korea and North Korea exchange fire in waters near the inter-Korean sea border, with tensions rising after Pyongyang declared the disputed area in the Yellow Sea a "no-sail" zone. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said North Korea fired several artillery shells into the northern part of the Northern Limit Line (NLL). No casualties or injuries were reported, as both sides fired into the air. The clash came less than three months after the divided Koreas engaged in their first naval clash along the west coast in seven years after a North Korean ship violated the sea border.

