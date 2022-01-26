Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM
08:42 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 13,000 as the omicron variant has driven a surge in infections, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.
Kim made the remark at a COVID-19 response meeting, saying the spread of the highly contagious omicron has begun in full force.
Kim also announced a new testing regime to go into force Saturday, which will focus on administering rapid antigen tests.
