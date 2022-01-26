Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #prime minister

Daily COVID-19 cases top 13,000: PM

08:42 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 13,000 as the omicron variant has driven a surge in infections, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.

Kim made the remark at a COVID-19 response meeting, saying the spread of the highly contagious omicron has begun in full force.

Kim also announced a new testing regime to go into force Saturday, which will focus on administering rapid antigen tests.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK