Hyundai Mobis Q4 net profit up 0.4 pct to 554 bln won
09:17 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 554 billion won (US$463.4 million), up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 24.7 percent on-year to 528.6 billion won. Sales increased 8.8 percent to 11.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
