Moon to preside over COVID-19 response meeting amid rapid spread of omicron
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a COVID-19 response meeting Wednesday, a senior presidential official said, after the country's daily coronavirus cases shot up to over 13,000 amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
Due to anti-virus guidelines, the meeting will be held with a small group of ministers, including Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum. Other health-related ministers will join the meeting virtually, according to Park Soo-hyun, a senior presidential secretary for public communication.
On Wednesday, South Korea added 13,012 new cases, taking the total caseload to 762,983.
