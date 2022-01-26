Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #coronavirus

(LEAD) Moon calls for faster response measures to fight omicron wave

17:14 January 26, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Moon's remarks in first 3 paras; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for faster response measures to curb the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant after the country's daily coronavirus cases shot up to over 13,000.

Moon made the remarks as he presided over a COVID-19 response meeting earlier in the day, according to Park Soo-hyun, a senior presidential secretary for public communication.

Moon also told the meeting that the government must sufficiently secure hospital beds for children and consider offering free self-test kits to low-income people, Park said.

On Wednesday, South Korea added 13,012 new cases, taking the total caseload to 762,983.

People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift testing booth set up at a parking lot of the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul's eastern district of Songpa on Jan. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK