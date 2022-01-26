POSCO International Q4 net profit up 245 pct to 68.4 bln won
10:56 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 68.4 billion won (US$57.1 million), up 245 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 140 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 87.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 62.8 percent to 9.18 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)