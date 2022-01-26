Seoul stocks up Wed. morning amid Fed uncertainties
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains from a technical rebound late Wednesday morning, with investors' eyes on the ongoing U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.041 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,727.4 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks opened higher as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the recent stock plunge.
On Tuesday, the key stock index closed at an almost 14-month low amid lingering uncertainties about the Fed's two-day policy meeting.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plunged 2.58 percent amid expectations of the Fed's hawkish signals. The market consensus is that the Fed could make comments related to the first interest rate hike this year, widely expected in March.
The Fed's meeting results will be disclosed Thursday (Korea time) before the opening of the local stock market.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.54 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.42 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 3.73 percent, and financial heavyweight KB Financial Group advanced 3.33 percent.
Among losers, internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.33 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)