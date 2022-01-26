Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 as omicron fears worsen
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections reached yet another grim milestone of over 13,000 on Wednesday as worsening fears over the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant continued to grip the country.
The country added 13,012 new cases, including 12,743 local infections, taking the total caseload to 762,983, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
LG Energy Solution, GM to build US$2.6 bln joint EV battery plant in Michigan
SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) and General Motors Co. unveiled a US$2.6 billion plan Wednesday to build a new electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States in their latest move to gain an edge in the global EV market.
The factory by Ultium Cells LLC, their U.S.-based joint venture, will be built in Lansing, Michigan, by 2024, the South Korean battery maker said in a press release.
-----------------
Kakao Games invests US$20 mln in U.S. game developer Frost Giant Studios
SEOUL -- South Korean game developer Kakao Games Corp. said Wednesday it has invested US$20 million in U.S.-based independent game developer Frost Giant Studios in line with its efforts to increase its global profile.
The game affiliate under Kakao Corp., which operates South Korea's most-used mobile messenger KakaoTalk, said it made the investment through its European corporate, Kakao Games Europe B.V.
-----------------
Samsung to unveil Galaxy S22 at Unpacked event next month
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will hold its Unpacked 2022 event next month to showcase the latest Galaxy smartphone with improved chips and boosted camera performance and capabilities.
The tech company will show off the Galaxy S22 smartphone at the Feb. 10 event, saying it will "set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created."
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains prepared to engage in dialogue with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue, state department press secretary Ned Price said Tuesday.
The spokesperson also reiterated that the U.S. harbors no hostile intent toward North Korea.
------------------
Smuggled drugs hit record high in 2021 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Drug smuggling caught by South Korea's customs agency hit a record high last year as trafficking via non-contact delivery means shot up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The Korea Customs Service said it confiscated a total of 1,272 kilograms of drugs in 2021, up 757 percent from the previous year.
------------------
Consumer sentiment up in January amid toughened virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer sentiment improved in January as health authorities' tough antivirus rules mitigated worries over the spread of the coronavirus, the central bank said Wednesday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came to 104.4 in January, up 0.6 point from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea. The rise followed a 3.8 point on-month decline tallied in December.
------------------
Seoul stocks up Wed. morning amid Fed uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains from a technical rebound late Wednesday morning, with investors' eyes on the ongoing U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.041 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,727.4 as of 11:20 a.m.
