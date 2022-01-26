Go to Contents
Kia Q4 net up 29.7 pct. to 1.24 tln won

14:01 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 1.24 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 29.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 8.3 percent on-year to 1.17 trillion won. Revenue increased 1.6 percent to 17.18 trillion won.

The operating profit was 5.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
