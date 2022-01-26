Go to Contents
Without key teammate, veteran bobsledder not abandoning medal hopes in Beijing

14:27 January 26, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong will be competing at his third Winter Olympics in Beijing next month, but for the first time, will do so without his longtime brakeman, Seo Young-woo.

The two have been competing together since 2013 and were part of the silver medal-winning four-man team at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at home. But Seo has been bitten hard by the injury bug this season. He missed the start of the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season with a shoulder injury. He returned for the latter portion of the campaign but then he recently suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out of the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In this Reuters file photo from Jan. 2, 2022, the South Korean men's bobsleigh team of Won Yun-jong (R) and Kim Jin-su react following their race at the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia. (Yonhap)

Though Seo will be sorely missed, Won said his responsibility doesn't change.

"As an athlete, it is up to me to do the best I can and try to produce the best possible results," Won said during an online press conference Wednesday. "We will all go do our best for Seo Young-woo too. It's a shame he won't be there with us because we were expecting some big things together. I don't want to say it'll be impossible (to win a medal). We'll give this our best shot and let the results take care of themselves."

Won will be competing in both the two-man and four-man races. During the World Cup season, Won's team hovered around the top 15 early on without Seo. And with the veteran brakeman back, they reached a season-high 10th in the final race on Jan. 16.

The in-season progress was more dramatic for the two-man team, where Won partnered with Kim Jin-su and then Kim Hyeong-geun. After a shaky start, which was attributed to Won's trouble adjusting to his new sled, the team had four consecutive top-10 finishes to wrap up the season.

"We had a lot of ups and downs, but we battled through adversity," Won said. "We will try not to have any regrets at the end of the Olympics. We've been doing a lot of work, trying to figure out ways to give us the optimal outcome."

This photo provided by the Korea Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation on Jan. 26, 2022, shows South Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

