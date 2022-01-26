Without key teammate, veteran bobsledder not abandoning medal hopes in Beijing

"As an athlete, it is up to me to do the best I can and try to produce the best possible results," Won said during an online press conference Wednesday. "We will all go do our best for Seo Young-woo too. It's a shame he won't be there with us because we were expecting some big things together. I don't want to say it'll be impossible (to win a medal). We'll give this our best shot and let the results take care of themselves."