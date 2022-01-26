Go to Contents
Hyundai E&C turns to black in Q4

14:46 January 26, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 121.8 billion won (US$101.7 million), swinging from a loss of 122.1 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 191.3 billion won, up 112.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.8 percent to 5.18 trillion won.

The operating profit was 9.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
