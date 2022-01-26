LG Innotek Q4 net profit up 116.8 pct. to 262.5 bln won
15:54 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 262.5 billion won (US$219.2 million), up 116.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 429.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 342.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 48.9 percent to 5.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
