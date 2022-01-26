LG Display Q4 net income down 70.8 pct. to 179.5 bln won
15:54 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 179.5 billion won (US$149.9 million), down 70.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 29.7 percent on-year to 476.4 billion won. Revenue increased 17.5 percent to 8.8 trillion won.
The operating profit was 21.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
