GS E&C Q4 net profit up 601.2 pct to 71.4 bln won
16:11 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 71.4 billion won (US$59.6 million), up 601.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 192.4 billion won, down 6.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 7 percent to 2.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)