Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BSI #Feb

Manufacturers' biz sentiment down for February

06:00 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment worsened for February amid worries over sluggish demand from video, communication and equipment sectors, central bank data showed Thursday.

The business sentiment index (BSI) for local manufacturers came to 90 for February, down from 92 for this month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The index measures manufacturers' prospects for business conditions in the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

The fall is attributed to the prospect for sluggish demand in the electronic, video, communication equipment and metal processing sectors.

The BSI for non-manufacturing businesses, however, rose to 82 for February from January's 78 amid expectations demand will grow for software development.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK