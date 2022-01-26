Hyundai Glovis Q4 net income up 52.2 pct to 256.2 bln won
16:11 January 26, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 256.2 billion won (US$213.9 million), up 52.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 85.6 percent on-year to 325.1 billion won. Sales increased 19.8 percent to 5.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
