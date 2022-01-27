Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- After Seol, local hospitals will administer COVID-19 tests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Omicron surges amid concern of 'doubling' each week (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Omicron response system' to expand nationwide Saturday (Donga Ilbo)
-- Omicron dam breaks, transition to 'self-prevention' begins (Seoul Shinmun)
-- From Feb. 3, first a rapid test, then a PCR test (Segye Times)
-- Uncontrollable: After Seol, daily cases to reach 40,000-50,000 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Omicron-caused personnel emergency puts health care, public safety at risk (Joongang Ilbo)
-- PCR? Self-test? Which line do I stand in? (Hankyoreh)
-- Omicron explosion was expected, gov't is unprepared (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cases grow exponentially, new anti-pandemic response to expand nationwide Saturday (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Semiconductors, omicron bring 'inflation storm' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Covid cases exceed 13,000, greatest by far (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daily cases surpass 13,000 as omicron tsunami hits S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Omicron surge sparks distrust over vaccines (Korea Times)
(END)