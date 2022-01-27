Korean-language dailies

-- After Seol, local hospitals will administer COVID-19 tests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Omicron surges amid concern of 'doubling' each week (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Omicron response system' to expand nationwide Saturday (Donga Ilbo)

-- Omicron dam breaks, transition to 'self-prevention' begins (Seoul Shinmun)

-- From Feb. 3, first a rapid test, then a PCR test (Segye Times)

-- Uncontrollable: After Seol, daily cases to reach 40,000-50,000 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Omicron-caused personnel emergency puts health care, public safety at risk (Joongang Ilbo)

-- PCR? Self-test? Which line do I stand in? (Hankyoreh)

-- Omicron explosion was expected, gov't is unprepared (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cases grow exponentially, new anti-pandemic response to expand nationwide Saturday (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Semiconductors, omicron bring 'inflation storm' (Korea Economic Daily)

