(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 27)

The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.41 percent to 2,709.24 points Wednesday, after nosediving 2.56 percent the previous day to the lowest level since Dec. 8, 2020. The index has plunged 9 percent so far this year. The won also continued to depreciate against the dollar to 1,197 won. The downward march has been caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to end its asset purchase program and raise its key interest rate as early as March to absorb excess liquidity and tame soaring inflation on the back of rising prices of crude oil and other raw materials.