(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 27)
Looming financial woes
Policymakers hit for failing to take proper action
Financial market turbulence looms large, heightening the possibility of an economic crunch amid a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Stock prices and the value of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar have continued to fall since the start of the new year. Korea's economic prospects are becoming murky. Local and global markets have been weighed down by growing risk factors such as a U.S. move toward monetary tightening, higher inflationary pressure and Russia's possible incursion into Ukraine.
Despite the signs of a looming crisis, policymakers and politicians have yet to take timely measures to ensure financial stability and speed up an economic recovery. Major presidential candidates are only engrossed in wooing voters with populist policies with only some 40 days left before the March 9 presidential election.
The benchmark KOSPI fell 0.41 percent to 2,709.24 points Wednesday, after nosediving 2.56 percent the previous day to the lowest level since Dec. 8, 2020. The index has plunged 9 percent so far this year. The won also continued to depreciate against the dollar to 1,197 won. The downward march has been caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to end its asset purchase program and raise its key interest rate as early as March to absorb excess liquidity and tame soaring inflation on the back of rising prices of crude oil and other raw materials.
Geopolitical risks are another cause for concern. The U.S. hinted at dispatching troops to Ukraine's borders, heightening tensions with Russia and putting more pressure on the dollar's appreciation. A further drop in the value of the Korean won could lead to an economic slowdown coupled with higher inflation and lower purchasing power. Last year, the nation already marked the highest inflation rate in 10 years. There is increasing anxiety that the national economy will face a "stagflation" of low growth and higher inflation this year.
Although exports reached a record high of $644.4 billion in 2021, the nation is expected to suffer a setback this year due to various negative factors such as global supply chain disruptions and the soaring prices of raw materials. The nation's trade balance registered a deficit in December for the first time since September 2008. Furthermore, China, which is Korea's largest trading partner, is expected to post less than 5 percent economic growth this year.
Household debt, which hit an all-time high of 1,900 trillion won ($1.59 trillion), has become a ticking financial time bomb. Further interest rate hikes by the central bank can burst bubbles formed in the housing market, forcing people to adopt belt-tightening and shrinking domestic consumption.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) presented a 3 percent growth forecast for Korea, lower than last year's growth of 4 percent. Political uncertainties have also risen ahead of the presidential poll. Policymakers and politicians should work together to work out measures to stabilize the financial markets and ensure solid economic growth this year. It is also necessary to make more efforts to improve the people's livelihood.
