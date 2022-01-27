Daewoo Engineering & Construction Q4 net profit down 3.3 pct. to 108.6 bln won
08:50 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 108.6 billion won (US$90.7 million), down 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 204.3 billion won, down 19.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to 2.43 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
