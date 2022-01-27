Hyundai-Rotem Q4 net income up 3206.2 pct to 25.7 bln won
08:57 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 25.7 billion won (US$21.4 million), up 3206.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 30.7 billion won, up 125 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.3 percent to 798 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
