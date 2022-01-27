S-Oil Q4 net income up 238.5 pct to 410.1 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 410.1 billion won (US$341.2 million), up 238.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 556.7 billion won, up 581.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 93.7 percent to 8.29 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
