Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open steeply lower on FOMC results, Russia-Ukraine risk

09:46 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Thursday as investors digest the U.S. central bank's policy meeting results and the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 26.94 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,682.3 points as of 9:18 a.m.

Stocks came off to a weak start after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signaled rate hikes in March.

The escalating Russia-Ukraine political tensions also sapped the investor appetite for risky assets.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite inched up 0.02 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.38 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.55 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.85 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.8 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.05 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,202.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK