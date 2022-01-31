S. Korea seeks new military training to minimize space debris risks
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is seeking to create a new training program to counter potential hazards from space debris as part of broader efforts to enhance its space security capabilities, a Seoul official said Monday.
The move comes amid growing calls for the military to craft a set of measures to mitigate the risks of damage that could be incurred should space waste, such as parts of defunct satellites, fall into the Earth.
"We are seeking to create new training against the risks of space debris, although we have yet to work out details," an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
The training, if launched, is expected to involve military personnel as well as officials from related government organizations, the official added.
South Korea's military has recently been stepping up efforts to bolster its space operations capabilities as the United States, Russia and China have been seen trying to reinforce their presence in the security domain.
Earlier this month, the JCS launched a new branch dedicated to developing space operations strategies anchored in inter-service cooperation.
