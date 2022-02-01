Air Force creates 'future planning center' for tech-based defense strategy
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force has created an office tasked with crafting a future policy strategy that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI), drones, robots and other new technologies to bolster defense capabilities, its officials said Tuesday.
The launch of the future planning center last month came as the armed service is stepping up efforts to reshape itself into a "smart" force capable of responding more effectively to an array of potential security challenges, including those from outer space, they said.
"I expect the center to put forward a blueprint that will enable the Air Force to play a leading role in responding to the shift in the paradigms of future warfare," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho was quoted by his office as saying.
The office consists of three teams in charge of formulating the Air Force's future policies, incorporating new technologies in its security operations and handling matters related to unmanned defense systems, respectively.
In particular, the Air Force plans to capitalize on AI, metaverse technology, robots and autonomous driving for its future defense operations in various security domains, including space, according to the officials.
