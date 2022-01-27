Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #capital gains tax

Yoon pledges to scrap capital gains tax on stocks

11:36 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Thursday to scrap capital gains taxation on stocks in defiance of the Moon Jae-in government's plans.

On his Facebook page, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party wrote the words "Abolition of capital gains tax on stocks" and did not elaborate.

If implemented, the pledge will amount to a reversal of the Moon Jae-in administration's plan to introduce a capital gains tax of up to 25 percent on retail investors next year.

Yoon's campaign said scrapping the tax will help grow the country's stock markets and protect retail investors in pursuing their dreams of accumulating wealth via stocks.

Abolishing the tax will require a relevant bill to pass the National Assembly.

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a debate at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 26, 2022, to discuss policies to make South Korea a country that can play a pivotal role in the global community. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK