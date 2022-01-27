Samsung Engineering Q4 net income up 20.7 pct to 57.9 bln won
13:29 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 57.9 billion won (US$48.1 million), up 20.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 106.7 billion won, up 33.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 35.5 percent to 2.51 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)